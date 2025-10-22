Russia Hits Kyiv, Killing 2 Before Trump Meets NATO's Rutte

Russia launched a wide drone and missile attack across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, a day after President Donald Trump put his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on hold, saying he did not want it to be a "waste of time."

Ukraine's energy minister said a "massive combined overnight attack" on Ukraine's energy infrastructure was still underway early Wednesday — the latest in Russia's effort to cripple the country's energy system before winter. At least 18 people were injured in the attack, said Kyiv administration head Tymur Tkachenko

The attack caused emergency power blackouts across the country, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said. Repairs were underway where possible and electricity would be restored "as soon as possible," it said.

"Another night that proves Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He said the strike caused damages in the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, as well as Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and the wider regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Sumy.

Zelenskyy urged the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven industrialized nations, or G7, to take steps to sanction Russia.

"It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a united response to Russia's treacherous strikes," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Army General Staff said the country's forces struck a chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk region late on Tuesday night using air-to-surface Storm Shadow missiles. The plant is an important part of the Russian military and industrial complex producing gun powder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition.

In the Kyiv region, rescuers discovered the bodies of three people — including two children — after a strike set a private house ablaze in the village of Pohreby, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said. According to him, the victims were a woman and her two daughters — an infant of 6 months and a 12-year-old girl.

"Their bodies were found at the site of the fire," the governor said. "This is a tragedy for the entire community, for the Kyiv region, and for the country."

Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, local authorities said.

The attack also blew out windows of a medical facility and debris was found at another residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, emergency services were responding after drone debris hit a 17-story residential building causing a fire on five floors. Fifteen people had to be rescued, including two children.

In the Desnianskyi district, 20 people were rescued after the façade of a 10-story building was damaged and a gas pipe caught fire. Debris from a drone also fell on a dormitory building and rescue workers were headed to the scene, Klitschko said.

The large-scale overnight aerial attack also targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia and the port city of Izmail in the southern Odesa region.

An "energy object" in Odesa region suffered "extensive damages" according to DTEK, Ukraine's biggest private energy operator. The company also said Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions experience emergency blackouts.

Following the blackouts, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said that "as soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out repair work."

Trump is expected to hold talks Wednesday at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The military alliance has been coordinating deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, many of them purchased from the United States by Canada and European countries.

The decision to postpone the meeting in Budapest, Hungary — which Trump had announced last week — followed a call Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian diplomat made clear in public remarks Tuesday that Moscow opposes an immediate ceasefire.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is seeking to purchase 25 Patriot air defense systems from U.S. firms using frozen Russian assets and assistance from partners. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said acquiring them would take time because of long production time but added that he has spoken to Trump about help procuring them more quickly, potentially from European partners.

Earlier this month, Russia carried out its largest attack of the war on natural gas facilities operated by Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group, launching 381 drones and 35 missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. Officials said the strikes were part of an effort to cripple the country's power grid ahead of winter.