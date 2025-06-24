Russian Air Defenses Destroy Dozens of Ukrainian Drones

Russian air defense units destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones over widely separated regions of Russia on Tuesday, including more than 40 over Voronezh region on the Ukrainian border, Russian officials said.

Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev, writing on Telegram, said there were no injuries and more than 40 drones were destroyed over urban areas and near the border.

In Rostov region, on Ukraine's eastern border, Governor Yuri Slyusar said air defense units had repelled a number of attacks in three areas, but drones had damaged a sports complex in the city of Taganrog and a grain storage area in the town of Azov.

Slyusar reported there were no injuries.

The governor of Ulyanovsk region on the Volga River said eight drones had been repelled without any casualties.

Russia's defense ministry, in posts on Telegram, said 44 drones had been intercepted and destroyed over a period of about four hours.

It noted drones were downed over Voronezh region and Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border and several over regions along the Volga River. Airports near the Volga were closed for a short time.

Reuters could not independently verify the attacks.

Ukraine has beefed up its capacity of drone construction and strikes since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. In an attack earlier this month, dubbed "Operation Spider's Web," it targeted Russian long-range bombers at air bases.

Russia has intensified its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months. A missile attack on Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine killed at least 17 people.