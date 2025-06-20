Russian Troops Seize Moskovka Settlement in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Friday, 20 June 2025 08:38 AM EDT
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Moskovka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
