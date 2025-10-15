Russian Casualties Pass 1.1M in Ukraine Invasion

Russia has likely suffered some 332,000 casualties in 2025 alone, pushing its total to more than 1.1 million since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a new assessment from the British Ministry of Defense.

In an update posted on social media, the U.K. MoD said that in September 2025, Russian forces sustained an average of 950 casualties per day, marking a modest uptick from August but representing the second-lowest monthly average since April 2024.

Despite this, the assessment warns that casualties again surged in early October, with daily losses exceeding 1,000 from Oct. 5-12.

From March through August, the daily casualty rate had declined steadily, but the U.K. report notes that Russia's fall offensive triggered a renewed rise.

At the war's height in spring, the Russians averaged around 1,300 daily casualties, with April alone accounting for approximately 36,000 losses, which is about 27% higher than current levels.

The British analysis, which draws on open-source intelligence, battlefield reporting, and satellite imagery, underscores the continued high human cost even as Russia strives to maintain pressure across eastern and southern Ukraine.

Western and independent estimates generally concur that Russian losses in Ukraine have been catastrophic. The U.K. Defense Intelligence has previously placed total Russian casualties at close to 950,000 by mid-2025, with 2025 poised to be the bloodiest year yet.

Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warn that Russia passed the 1 million marker for total casualties over the summer of 2025 — a milestone they describe as "stunning and grisly."

CSIS also notes that Russia's territorial gains have been limited and slow despite relentless pressure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources maintain their own tallies. The open-source war tracking site UkraineWarLosses estimates about 1,126,220 Russian casualties, including military personnel, wounded, missing, and captured, as of October 2025.