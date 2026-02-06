WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | assassination attempt | top general

Russia Claims Ukraine Behind Shooting of Top General

Friday, 06 February 2026 07:06 AM EST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Ukraine of being behind an assassination attempt on a top Russian general in Moscow, something he said was designed to sabotage peace talks.

A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, was rushed to hospital earlier on Friday after being shot in Moscow, investigators said, in the latest of a series of attacks on top military officials.

There has been no comment from Ukraine on the shooting. Lavrov did not cite evidence to support his accusation that Kyiv was behind the attack.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Ukraine of being behind an assassination attempt on a top Russian general in Moscow, something he said was designed to sabotage peace talks.
russia, ukraine, assassination attempt, top general
91
2026-06-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 07:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved