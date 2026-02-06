Russia Claims Ukraine Behind Shooting of Top General

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Ukraine of being behind an assassination attempt on a top Russian general in Moscow, something he said was designed to sabotage peace talks.

A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, was rushed to hospital earlier on Friday after being shot in Moscow, investigators said, in the latest of a series of attacks on top military officials.

There has been no comment from Ukraine on the shooting. Lavrov did not cite evidence to support his accusation that Kyiv was behind the attack.