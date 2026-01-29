Kremlin Calls US Sanctions on Lukoil Illegal, Won't Comment on Carlyle Deal

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the U.S. sanctions that forced Russian oil company Lukoil to dispose of most of its foreign assets were illegal and unacceptable, but declined to comment on its agreement to sell them to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group.

"You know that we consider sanctions illegal and unacceptable. This is the basis of our position," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Secondly, these are corporate agreements. And in this instance we cannot comment on them. For us, the most important thing is that the interests of the Russian company are protected and respected."