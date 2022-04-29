×
Tags: russia | submarine | ukraine

Russian Submarine Strikes Ukraine With Cruise Missiles: Defense Ministry

vladimir putin looks on
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during talks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex at the Vostochny Cosmodrome Amur region, on April 12, 2022. (MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 29 April 2022 07:37 AM

Russia used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with Kalibr cruise missiles, the first time Moscow has announced the use of its submarine fleet to hit its former Soviet neighbor.

The Russian defense ministry released a video showing a volley of Kalibr missiles emerging from the sea and soaring off into the horizon - to what the ministry said were Ukrainian military targets.

This is the first time Russia's military has reported using submarine strikes against Ukrainian targets, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


