Russia Agrees on Security Guarantees to Kyiv but Moscow Also Needs Them

Russia agrees that any future peace agreement on Ukraine must provide security guarantees to Kyiv but Moscow also needs credible security assurances, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to international organizations in Vienna, said early on Monday.

"Many leaders of #EU states emphasize that a future peace agreement should provide reliable security assurances or guarantees for Ukraine," Ulyanov said on X. "Russia agrees with that. But it has equal right to expect that Moscow will also get efficient security guarantees."