Russia: US Sanctions Talk a Campaign to Derail Peace

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that media reports suggesting the United States may impose new sanctions against Russia were part of a campaign aimed at disrupting peace talks over Ukraine. © 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 27 May 2025 07:02 AM

