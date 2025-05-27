WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | sanctions | peace | talks | donald trump | war | ukraine

Russia: US Sanctions Talk a Campaign to Derail Peace

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 07:02 AM EDT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that media reports suggesting the United States may impose new sanctions against Russia were part of a campaign aimed at disrupting peace talks over Ukraine.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


