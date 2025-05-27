Russia: US Sanctions Talk a Campaign to Derail Peace

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 07:02 AM EDT
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that media reports suggesting the United States may impose new sanctions against Russia were part of a campaign aimed at disrupting peace talks over Ukraine.
