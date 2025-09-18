Russian Forces Attack Railway Infrastructure in Central Ukraine

Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure and wounded five people in Ukraine's central Poltava region, officials said on Thursday.

In Myrhorod district, an attack wounded one person and caused fires, regional governor Volodymyr Kohut said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian state railways operator Ukrzaliznytsia said the attack temporarily cut power to several stations and prompted delays of up to three hours for passenger trains.

In recent months, Russian forces have pummeled Ukrainian rail infrastructure, including attacks on hubs in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as disruption in the Kirovohrad region.

A late evening drone attack on Poltava region also damaged a fuel station, causing a fire and wounding four more people, according to the emergency services.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 48 of 75 drones launched by Russia and reported 26 drone hits at six locations.