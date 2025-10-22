WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | putin | trump | summit

Russian Diplomat: Preparation for a Putin-Trump Summit Ongoing

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 07:50 AM EDT

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that preparation for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump was ongoing, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

"Preparations for the summit are continuing," Ryabkov was quoted as saying. "I don't see any major obstacles."

"The question is whether the parameters outlined by the presidents in Anchorage will be fleshed out with specifics. It's a difficult process, I admit – but that’s precisely what diplomats are for."

Ryabkov was quoted by RIA as saying that he could not confirm that Russia had communicated its position to Washington in what is known as a "non-paper."

Earlier two U.S. officials and a person familiar with the situation told Reuters that Russia reiterated its previous terms for reaching a peace deal with Ukraine in a "non-paper."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that preparation for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump was ongoing, Russian state news agency RIA reported. "Preparations for the summit are continuing," Ryabkov was quoted as...
russia, putin, trump, summit
135
2025-50-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved