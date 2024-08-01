WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Mum on Imminent Russia-US Prisoner Swap

Thursday, 01 August 2024 06:50 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on media reports that a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States was set to begin imminently.

Signs of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany, Slovenia and Britain on the other multiplied on Thursday as over a half-dozen Russian dissidents and activists disappeared from their prisons.

"I still do not give any comments," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a regular press briefing.

