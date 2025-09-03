WATCH TV LIVE

Putin Meets North Korea's Kim in Beijing

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 08:24 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met to begin bilateral talks in Beijing.

The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin and Kim traveled from a formal reception to the negotiations in the same car, the Kremlin said in a post on social media.

