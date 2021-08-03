×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | russia | navalny | lyubov sobol | 18 months

Russian Court Restricts Navalny Ally Sobol's Freedoms for 18 Months

lyubov sobol wears light pink face mask
Opposition figure Lyubov Sobol, accused of trespassing and violence after she rang the doorbell of the alleged agent from the Federal Security Service (FSB) Kremlin critic Navalny said took part in his poisoning, attends a court hearing in Moscow on March 10, 2021. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 06:51 AM

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to 1-1/2 years of parole-like restrictions after finding her guilty of inciting people to break COVID-19 safety regulations.

Sobol, who says the accusation against her is politically-motivated nonsense, was charged after an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

Sobol was ordered to remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for 18 months, banned her from attending mass events and told she must check in with the police three times a month, her lawyer Vladimir Voronin wrote on Twitter.

Sobol had initially been placed under house arrest. Several close Navalny allies, including his brother, are being tried for the same offense.

Navalny himself is serving 2-1/2 years in jail for parole violations in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up. Navalny's allies accuse the authorities of using the law to crush dissenting voices ahead of September parliamentary elections. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to 1-1/2 years of parole-like restrictions after finding her guilty of inciting people to break COVID-19...
russia, navalny, lyubov sobol, 18 months
163
2021-51-03
Tuesday, 03 August 2021 06:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved