Indian Authorities Investigating Death of Russian 'Sausage King'

Indian authorities are investigating the death of Russian millionaire Pavel Antov, who fell from a bedroom window while staying at a luxury hotel in Rayagada, Odisha, India.

Antov, who was known in Russia as the "sausage king" and served as a deputy in a regional parliament for a city outside Moscow, was in India with three other Russian nationals, one of whom died of an apparent heart attack or stroke only two days before Antov's death.

Rajesh Pandit, the police chief for the region, told AFP that authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing potential witnesses.

"All possible angles as regards to the deaths of two Russian nationals are being verified," Pandit said.

"So far, it seems that Antov accidentally fell from the hotel terrace," he added. "He was probably disturbed by the death of his friend and went to the hotel terrace and likely fell to his death from there."

Pandit said that the death of Antov's companion, Vladimir Bidenov, was likely related to excessive drinking and possible drug use.