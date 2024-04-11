×
russia | middle east | israel | lebanon

Russia Tells Citizens: Refrain From Travel to the Middle East

Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:43 PM EDT

Russia's foreign ministry told citizens on Thursday that they should refrain from traveling to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories.

"The tense situation in the Middle East region persists," said the foreign ministry, which first issued such travel advice in October when it urged Russians not to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories after Hamas attacked Israel.

"The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as in the area of the 'Blue Line' between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable.

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity," it said.

Russia said the security situation in Jordan remained stable.

The United States and its allies believe major missile or drone strikes by Iran or its proxies against military and government targets in Israel are imminent, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli security sources. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

