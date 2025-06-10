WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | kyiv | strike | overnight

Russia Struck Military Targets in Kyiv With High-Precision Weapons Overnight

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:22 AM EDT

Russian forces carried out strikes on military targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with high-precision weapons and drones overnight, Russia's TASS state news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The air strikes on Kyiv, among the largest in over three years of war, were part of intensified bombardments that Moscow says are retaliation for attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russia.

Ukraine says the strikes hit civilian targets and at least four people were treated in hospital.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian forces carried out strikes on military targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with high-precision weapons and drones overnight, Russia's TASS state news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.
russia, kyiv, strike, overnight
79
2025-22-10
Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved