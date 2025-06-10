Russia Struck Military Targets in Kyiv With High-Precision Weapons Overnight

Russian forces carried out strikes on military targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with high-precision weapons and drones overnight, Russia's TASS state news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The air strikes on Kyiv, among the largest in over three years of war, were part of intensified bombardments that Moscow says are retaliation for attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russia.

Ukraine says the strikes hit civilian targets and at least four people were treated in hospital.