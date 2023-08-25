×
Kremlin: Wagner Group Has No Formal Legal Existence

Friday, 25 August 2023 07:22 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that the mercenary Wagner Group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash on Wednesday, has no formal legal existence.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Wagner exists as a group that has made a "big contribution" to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and he praised its fighters' "heroism."

The Wagner mercenaries in June briefly attempted to march on Moscow in a mutiny aimed at ousting Prigozhin's rivals in the defense establishment, a rebellion condemned by President Vladimir Putin as a treacherous "stab in the back." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


