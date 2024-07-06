Russian Shelling Kills 3 in Kherson

Russian shelling killed three civilians on Saturday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials said.

Prosecutors said two bodies were recovered from the rubble of a house that came under fire in the morning in a village near Beryslav, north of the region's main town, also known as Kherson.

The region's governor, Oleksander Prokudin, said an artillery strike in the evening killed one person in a village south of Kherson.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Russian forces took over Kherson region in the early days of the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops regained control of much of the region later that year, but Russian forces still shell Ukrainian-held areas from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.