WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | killed | civilians | ukraine | kherson | forces

Russian Shelling Kills 3 in Kherson

Saturday, 06 July 2024 06:03 PM EDT

Russian shelling killed three civilians on Saturday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials said.

Prosecutors said two bodies were recovered from the rubble of a house that came under fire in the morning in a village near Beryslav, north of the region's main town, also known as Kherson.

The region's governor, Oleksander Prokudin, said an artillery strike in the evening killed one person in a village south of Kherson.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Russian forces took over Kherson region in the early days of the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops regained control of much of the region later that year, but Russian forces still shell Ukrainian-held areas from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian shelling killed three civilians on Saturday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials said.
russia, killed, civilians, ukraine, kherson, forces
123
2024-03-06
Saturday, 06 July 2024 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved