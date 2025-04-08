WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | iran | nuclear | talks | weapons | kremlin

Russia Supports Direct US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 07:20 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia backed both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program as offering a chance for the de-escalation of tensions between the two sides.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's support for a diplomatic and political settlement.

Peskov said: "We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran."

Iranian state media reported Tuesday that the talks between the U.S. and Iran would take place in Oman on April 12.

The format of the talks remains unclear.

President Donald Trump announced Monday the two countries were poised to begin direct talks, but Iran's foreign minister said the discussions in Oman would be indirect, and held via mediators.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent months that he wants a deal with Iran over its longstanding nuclear program, but has threatened military action if no accord is forthcoming.

Russia and Iran have deepened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has made extensive use of Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.

Russia has previously offered to help facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia backed both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program as offering a chance for the de-escalation of tensions between the two sides.
russia, iran, nuclear, talks, weapons, kremlin
221
2025-20-08
Tuesday, 08 April 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved