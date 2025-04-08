Russia Supports Direct US-Iran Nuclear Talks

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia backed both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program as offering a chance for the de-escalation of tensions between the two sides.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's support for a diplomatic and political settlement.

Peskov said: "We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran."

Iranian state media reported Tuesday that the talks between the U.S. and Iran would take place in Oman on April 12.

The format of the talks remains unclear.

President Donald Trump announced Monday the two countries were poised to begin direct talks, but Iran's foreign minister said the discussions in Oman would be indirect, and held via mediators.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent months that he wants a deal with Iran over its longstanding nuclear program, but has threatened military action if no accord is forthcoming.

Russia and Iran have deepened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has made extensive use of Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.

Russia has previously offered to help facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington.