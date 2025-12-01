Russian Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Stable in November, Data Shows

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline were in line with the previous month in November, at 54.3 million cubic meters per day, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

The link is the only Russian gas transit route left to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow that expired on January 1.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 16.3 billion cubic meters in the first 11 months of this year, up from 15.2 bcm during the same period of 2024, according to Reuters calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog.

Gazprom's total pipeline gas exports to Europe in January-November last year amounted to 29.2 bcm, a figure which included gas pumped via Ukraine.

Gazprom, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

If the current pace is maintained, Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe may amount to around 18 bcm this year, down 44% from 2024 due to the loss of the Ukraine transit.

In 2024, Gazprom's gas exports to Europe rose by 13% to around 32 bcm, according to Reuters calculations.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at more than 175-180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.

On top of that, Gazprom's exports to Turkey amount to around 20 bcm per year.