×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Russia | Fireworks Blaze

Blaze at Moscow Fireworks Warehouse Injures 4

Blaze at Moscow Fireworks Warehouse Injures 4

Saturday, 19 June 2021 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — A warehouse holding a reported 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of fireworks in central Moscow caught fire on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of smoke and a fusillade of explosions over the area.

Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured and one firefighter was hospitalized.

Three helicopters and a fireboat were dispatched to help put out the blaze at the warehouse, which sits 100 meters (320 feet) from the Moscow River near the sprawling Luzhniki sports complex.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A warehouse holding a reported 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of fireworks in central Moscow caught fire on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of smoke and a fusillade of explosions over the area. Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured and one firefighter was...
Russia,Fireworks Blaze
89
2021-00-19
Saturday, 19 June 2021 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved