×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | fighter-bomber | aircraft | crashed | sea of azov

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea of Azov

Monday, 17 July 2023 11:46 AM EDT

A Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber aircraft crashed into the Sea of Azov near the town of Yeysk on Monday, local officials said in a statement on social media.

Yeysk lies on the northeastern arm of the Sea of Azov, about 30 miles from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region on the opposite shore.

An unverified video posted on Telegram by Baza, a channel with links to Russia's security services, showed a fighter jet flying low over the sea near the shore, then plunging into the water a split-second after the pilot ejected, as a white parachute drifted down.

Another unverified video showed the parachute, and a large splash that presumably marked the crash site, seen from a nearby beach full of holidaymakers.

The officials from Russia's Krasnodar region said the pilot had been retrieved from the sea, but the state news agency TASS later said he had died.

Last October, a more advanced Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed into a residential building in Yeysk, killing 14 people.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber aircraft crashed into the Sea of Azov near the town of Yeysk on Monday, local officials said in a statement on social media.
russia, fighter-bomber, aircraft, crashed, sea of azov
165
2023-46-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved