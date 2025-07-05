Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down Drones Headed for Moscow

Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on Saturday, the city's mayor said, while one of the capital's main airports temporarily halted outgoing flights.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency services were working at the sites of the downed drones, but gave no information on potential damage.

The Defense Ministry said 94 drones had been destroyed over Russia overnight on Saturday and 45 more between 0800 MSK (0400 GMT) and 1350 MSK.

Outgoing flights at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport were temporarily paused on Saturday before they were later lifted, Russia's Rosaviatsia aviation authority said, citing "restrictions" over the capital's airspace as well as strong winds.

Rosaviatsia said incoming and outgoing flights at airports in several other Russian cities were also temporarily halted, including at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, citing safety concerns.