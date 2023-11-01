Ukraine Oil Refinery Hit, Power Lines Damaged by Russian Drone

A Russian drone attack set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine and knocked out power supply in three villages, while falling debris from downed drones damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said Wednesday.

The fire at the refinery, which Moscow has targeted many times during the war and Kyiv says is not operational, was quickly put out, said Filip Pronin, head of Poltava region's military administration. The extent of the damage was not clear.

Ukraine's Air Force said air defenses shot down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight before they reached their targets in an attack that sought to strike military and critical infrastructure.

"The focus of the attack was Poltava region, it was attacked in several waves," Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television.

Three villages in the region of Poltava lost electricity supply after power lines and an unnamed infrastructure facility were damaged, the Energy Ministry said on Telegram messenger.

"Ten legal entities and almost 500 household consumers were disconnected," it said.

Railway power lines were damaged by falling debris in central Kirovohrad region, but the damage was quickly repaired, Gov. Andriy Raikovych said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia carried out another missile attack on Poltava region and southern Odesa region later Wednesday morning, with two missiles downed in the latter.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.