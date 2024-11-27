3 Wounded in Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine's Kyiv

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv wounded three people, two of whom were hospitalized, officials in the Ukrainian capital said Wednesday.

Falling debris from a destroyed drone damaged a non-residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said that air defense units were operating in the city after midnight Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military said its air defenses downed 36 of 89 Russian drones launched overnight. The military said it had lost track of 48 drones, and another five had left the territory of Ukraine for Russia and Belarus.

The strikes come after Russia launched a record number of drones targeting Ukraine on Tuesday, cutting power to much of the western region of Ternopil and damaging residential buildings in the Kyiv region.