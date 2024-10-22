WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Claims Control of Novosadove in Donetsk Region

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 07:16 AM EDT

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had taken control of the Novosadove settlement in eastern Ukraine, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

In the north, a Russian drone strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three including a child, officials said Tuesday.

The attack, part of a mass overnight strike on Ukraine, targeted a residential neighborhood and critical infrastructure, regional administration head of staff Ihor Kalchenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted images of smoldering ruins and damaged homes.

In a statement, the Ukrainian military said air defenses had destroyed 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia over various parts of Ukraine. Another 10 were "locationally lost," it said.

One woman was wounded early on Tuesday when a Russian drone struck a bus stop in the southern city of Kherson, regional officials said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, but regularly launches missiles and drones at population centers behind the front line.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

