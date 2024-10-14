WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | defense minister | beijing | taiwan

Russia's Defense Minister in Beijing Amid China War Games

Monday, 14 October 2024 09:03 AM EDT

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing on Monday on an official visit, Russian news agencies said, citing his ministry.

China's military launched a new round of war games near Taiwan on Monday, saying it was a warning to the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces," and drawing condemnation from the Taipei and U.S. governments.

"During the visit, the Russian Defense Minister will hold a number of talks with the country's military and military-political leadership," the ministry was quoted as saying.

Russian news agencies also reported earlier on Monday that Russian and Chinese warships carried out anti-submarine firing exercises in the northwestern Pacific Ocean as part of a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Monday, 14 October 2024 09:03 AM
