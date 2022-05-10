×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | cyberattack | ukraine | eu

Russia Behind Cyberattack Against Satellite Internet Modems in Ukraine: EU

vladimi putin sits at a desk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens during his meeting with "Znanie" Society CEO Maxim Dreval in Moscow's Kremlin on May 5, 2022. (MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 08:18 AM

Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, the European Union said on Tuesday.

The attack against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armor pushed into Ukraine and helped facilitate President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

"This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States," the statement said.

"This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," it added.

The attack caused a "huge loss in communications in the very beginning of war," Ukrainian cybersecurity official Victor Zhora said in March.

Russia routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, the European Union said on Tuesday. The attack against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian...
russia, cyberattack, ukraine, eu
163
2022-18-10
Tuesday, 10 May 2022 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved