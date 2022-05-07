Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Against Patriarch Kirill

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his country would not support the European Union's sanctions against the Russian clergy — including Patriarch Kirill of Moscow — or Russia itself, according to the Russian website Social Media News.

"We will not allow church leaders to be included in the sanctions list," Orban said after noting he had received a letter from the Hungarian clergy.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also noted that if Hungary supports the EU's embargo on Russian oil, it will destroy his country's economy.

"The plan proposed by Brussels threatens the Hungarian economy," Szijjártó said, according to the Russian website RIA Novosti. "If the embargo on Russian oil came into force, it would destroy the Hungarian energy security and through it the Hungarian economy. We cannot allow anyone to destroy the result of decades of efforts of the Hungarian people."

According to Reuters, the new sanctions against Russia, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will include sanctioning Russia's top bank, banning Russian media, and placing an embargo on Russian oil.