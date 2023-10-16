×
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East, Ukraine

Monday, 16 October 2023 08:08 AM EDT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the worsening conflict in the Middle East with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Lavrov's ministry said on Monday.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of international and regional issues, including the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East," Russia's foreign ministry said.

During the bilateral talks, Lavrov and Wang Yi also discussed the military conflict in Ukraine and efforts to resolve it through "political and diplomatic methods," the ministry said.

GlobalTalk
