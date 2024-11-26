WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | britian | diplomat | espionage

Interfax: Russia Expelled British Diplomat for Espionage

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:01 AM EST

Russia has expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of espionage, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

The TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the ministry had summoned the British ambassador.

According to the FSB, the British diplomat replaced one of six diplomats expelled in August, also on espionage charges. It said the diplomat provided false information on his documents and carried out espionage and sabotage activities.

