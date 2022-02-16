Russia Says Armed Forces in West of Country to Return to Normal Positions in 3-4 Weeks: TASS

The configuration of Russia's armed forces in the west of the country will return to normal in three to four weeks, TASS news agency cited Russia's ambassador to Ireland as saying on Wednesday.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine, fueling fears Russia plans to attack its neighbor. Moscow denies such plans.

Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing on Wednesday but NATO urged Moscow to prove it was pulling back, saying there were signs that more troops were on the way.