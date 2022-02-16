×
Russia Says Armed Forces in West of Country to Return to Normal Positions in 3-4 Weeks: TASS

Russian army tanks loaded onto railway platforms
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
 

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 08:33 AM

The configuration of Russia's armed forces in the west of the country will return to normal in three to four weeks, TASS news agency cited Russia's ambassador to Ireland as saying on Wednesday.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine, fueling fears Russia plans to attack its neighbor. Moscow denies such plans.

Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing on Wednesday but NATO urged Moscow to prove it was pulling back, saying there were signs that more troops were on the way.

