Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Navalny Allies for 'Extremist' Fundraising

two men wearing face masks sit at table
Chief of Staff and Political director of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov (L) and CEO of the Anti-Corruption foundation, Ivan Zhdanov (R) give a press conference at the Lithuanian Embassy in Brussels on Feb. 22, 2021. (JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 06:36 AM

Russia has opened a criminal investigation into two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for raising funds for organizations that Moscow has declared "extremist," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

The case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov and other individuals, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. A Russian court this summer branded Navalny's political movement extremist amid an opposition crackdown. 

