Russia Says It Carried Out Strikes in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Kharkiv Regions

Russia said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region.

The defense ministry also said it destroyed seven ammo depots in the east and south of the country, including in Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify battlefield reports.

Ukraine, which has stepped up its drive to retake Russian-controlled regions in the south, said last week it saw evidence Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the captured territory.