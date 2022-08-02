×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | airstrikes | ukraine | war

Russia Says It Carried Out Strikes in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Kharkiv Regions

communal workers sweep debris of a destroyed building
Communal workers sweep the debris of a student hostel destroyed as a result of shelling in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, on Aug. 2. (OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty)

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:53 AM EDT

Russia said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region.

The defense ministry also said it destroyed seven ammo depots in the east and south of the country, including in Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify battlefield reports.

Ukraine, which has stepped up its drive to retake Russian-controlled regions in the south, said last week it saw evidence Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the captured territory.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region.The defense ministry also said it destroyed seven ammo depots in the east and south of the country, including in Zaporizhzhia...
russia, airstrikes, ukraine, war
83
2022-53-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved