Rumble CEO: Just Escaped Europe After Telegram CEO Arrest

There was no immediate comment from Rumble CEO Chris Pavolvski upon the news that Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France Saturday evening — because as it happens, Pavolvski was also in Europe.

On Sunday, the CEO of the video-sharing platform vowed to fight for free speech via a post on X after he made it clear he had just left the continent.

"I'm a little late to this, but for good reason," Pavolvski wrote. "I've just safely departed from Europe."

"France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech. Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression, a universal human right. We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov's immediate release."

Durov was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1.



Investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, attached to the French customs department, notified Durov, 39, that he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said.



Durov’s representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.



French prosecutors declined to comment on Durov’s arrest when contacted by The Associated Press on Sunday, in line with regulations during an ongoing investigation.



French media reported that the warrant for Durov was issued by France at the request of the special unit at the country’s interior ministry in charge of investigating crimes against minors. Those include online sexual exploitation, such as possession and distribution of child sexual abuse content and grooming for sexual purposes.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.