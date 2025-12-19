Rubio Defends Tough US Stance on Venezuela

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday defended the Trump administration's stepped-up military pressure on Venezuela, arguing the U.S. is targeting "narco-terrorists" and confronting what he called an illegitimate regime that cooperates with America's enemies.

Rubio's comments came during a rare, end-of-year news conference at the State Department that stretched more than two hours and touched on multiple flashpoints, including Russia's war on Ukraine and ongoing ceasefire efforts in the Middle East and Africa.

But Rubio's sharpest language was reserved for Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged in the U.S. with narco-terrorism.

Rubio has been a leading proponent of U.S. military operations against suspected drug-running vessels that the Pentagon has targeted in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific since early September, as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Maduro’s government.

Asked about the administration’s intentions, Rubio sidestepped a direct question about whether Washington is seeking "regime change" in 2026.

Still, he described Maduro's government as "illegitimate" and accused it of cooperating with Iran and Hezbollah while enabling narcotics networks.

"We have a regime that's illegitimate, that cooperates with Iran, that cooperates with Hezbollah, that cooperates with narco-trafficking and narco-terrorist organizations," Rubio said, adding that the Maduro government not only protects drug shipments and allows cartel activity "with impunity," but also permits some groups to control territory.

Rubio also pushed back on the idea that the U.S. military pressure amounts to a march toward war.

He said the administration believes "nothing has happened that requires us to notify Congress or get congressional approval or cross the threshold into war," adding, "We have very strong legal opinions."

The remarks followed an interview in which President Donald Trump said he would not rule out a war with Venezuela, though Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have emphasized the current operations are focused on intercepting drug smugglers and dismantling transnational trafficking routes — not launching an invasion.

In the same Friday news conference, Rubio weighed in on the administration's push for a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war, saying a deal is impossible unless both sides agree to terms — meaning Washington cannot force a settlement.

"We understand that you’re not going to have a deal unless both sides have to give, and both sides have to get," Rubio said, adding that concessions would likely be required and that a deal may still prove elusive.

Rubio also discussed U.S. efforts to advance a ceasefire plan in Gaza and described work toward a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan ahead of the new year.

He further defended Trump's "America First" overhaul of foreign assistance, including changes that dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development and reduced the diplomatic corps through reorganization.

"We have a limited amount of money that can be dedicated to foreign aid and humanitarian assistance," Rubio said. "And that has to be applied in a way that furthers our national interest."

Rubio’s message was clear: The Trump administration is prioritizing border security and national interests abroad — confronting regimes tied to drugs and hostile foreign actors — while demanding accountability for every dollar and every mission.