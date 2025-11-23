Rubio Says Ukraine Meeting in Geneva Probably the Best So Far

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday he had made good progress in talks about a draft U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine as he met with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva.

"So I think the takeaway from it is, I think this is a very, very meaningful, I would say, probably best meeting and day we've had so far in this entire process, going back to when we first came to office in January," Rubio told reporters.

Talks in Geneva are continuing.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, said the meeting had been "a very productive first session with the distinguished American delegation."

Yermak, writing in English on X, said a second meeting would take place "very soon today" to proceed with "work on joint proposals with the engagement of our European partners."

Yermak thanked the United States and President Donald Trump "for their commitment to bring peace."

Zelenskyy had earlier expressed thanks to Trump for U.S. efforts aimed at helping Kyiv, after the U.S. president said on social media that Ukraine's leaders had expressed "zero gratitude" for U.S. assistance.