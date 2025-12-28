Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: China Warns Putin Against Going Nuclear

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been privately warned against any nuclear escalation, as growing coordination among the U.S., Ukraine, and European allies tightens pressure on Moscow, former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Sunday.

Wilkie said China has delivered a clear message to the Kremlin that the use of nuclear weapons would carry severe global consequences.

"The Chinese have told Vladimir Putin in no uncertain terms, 'You better not get your finger anywhere near a nuclear button,'" Wilkie said, adding that Beijing understands such a move would destabilize the global economy and threaten its own interests.

Wilkie said recent diplomatic engagement by President Donald Trump reflects closer alignment between Washington and Kyiv, reinforcing the view among U.S. allies that Russia remains responsible for the conflict.

"The most important thing for me is that the United States and Ukraine are coming together in concert and that the world is being reminded that the bad guy in all this is Vladimir Putin," Wilkie said.

According to Wilkie, Russia's military position has weakened despite repeated claims of battlefield success by the Kremlin.

He said Russian forces have failed to make meaningful gains during recent offensives and have suffered reversals that undermine Moscow's credibility.

Wilkie cited a recent incident in which Putin announced the capture of a Ukrainian city, only for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear publicly in the city to demonstrate it remained under Ukrainian control.

Wilkie said Western sanctions have forced Russia into deeper economic dependence on China, leaving Moscow increasingly isolated and subordinate in the partnership.

"Russia's role has shrunk to that of a junior partner," Wilkie said, noting that China has continued to purchase Russian oil at discounted prices while supplying high-tech goods that help sustain Moscow's war effort.

He warned that Beijing's support for Moscow could trigger severe economic consequences. Wilkie pointed to bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate that would impose sweeping penalties on Chinese entities involved in transactions with Russia, particularly oil purchases.

Wilkie said Trump has emphasized to Chinese President Xi Jinping that China's economy, which has shown signs of strain, relies more heavily on access to U.S. markets than Washington depends on Beijing.

Wilkie said Ukraine has demonstrated flexibility in diplomatic discussions, placing increased responsibility on Putin to decide whether to continue the war or engage in serious negotiations.

"Putin has told his people that Ukraine is an illegitimate state and part of a greater Russian empire," Wilkie said. "Now the ball is in his court to decide how long he wants to carry this forward."

Wilkie said the next phase of diplomacy will test whether Moscow is willing to de-escalate or continue a conflict that has increasingly narrowed Russia's strategic and economic options.

