EU to Join US-Led Patrol of Red Sea

The European Union said Wednesday that its member countries would contribute to a United States-led initiative aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top foreign policy official, said the EU will join Operation Prosperity Guardian, which was started to combat a rise in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

"Irresponsible Houthi actions are a threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," Borrell announced in a thread on X.

"We will intensify our information sharing and increase our presence with additional naval assets," he continued. "This demonstrates the EU's role as a maritime security provider. We match words with action."

The United Kingdom already joined the effort on Tuesday, sending its HMS Diamond, one of the Royal Navy's most advanced warships, to the region, the Independent reported.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assured that the move was not about Israel's ongoing invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip but instead an effort to protect the global economy.

"As a maritime nation, we've always believed very strongly in free and open shipping lanes. That is now being threatened by malign actors," Sunak told senior members of Parliament.

"This is about malign forces and the Houthis, in particular, taking advantage of the situation to try and escalate it," Sunak said. "And that is having a real impact on the global economy, and we are playing our part as part of a broader international coalition."

Politico reported that Italy will send a warship for the effort, and France is considering sending its destroyer to the region.

Meanwhile, Spain and Germany have voiced serious concerns about the effort, according to the outlet.