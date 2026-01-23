Rail Fracture Likely Occurred Before Train Crash in Southern Spain, Investigators Say

A fracture in the rail appeared to have occurred before a high-speed train derailed in southern Spain last Sunday, rail accident investigating body CIAF said in a preliminary report published on Friday.
Sunday's deadly collision in Adamuz, Cordoba province, killed 45 in one of Europe's worst train accidents. A first train belonging to private consortium Iryo derailed and smashed into another oncoming high-speed train from state-owned rail company Renfe.
"Based on the information available at this time, it can be hypothesized that the rail fracture occurred prior to the passage of the Iryo train involved in the accident and, therefore, prior to the derailment," read the CIAF report, posted on the body's website.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.