Jordan FM: Netanyahu Jeopardizing Cease-Fire Deal by Bombing Rafah

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.

"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest.

"Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.