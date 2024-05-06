WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rafah | jordan | israel | hamas

Jordan FM: Netanyahu Jeopardizing Cease-Fire Deal by Bombing Rafah

Monday, 06 May 2024 05:03 PM EDT

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement by bombing Rafah.

"Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that'll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest.

"Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah," Safadi said on social media platform X.

