×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: queen elizabeth | funeral | broadcast | westminster abbey | cinema screenings

Over 100 British Cinemas, Big City Screens to Show Queen's Funeral

People queue past Tower Bridge
People queue past Tower Bridge as they wait to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state in Westminster Hall on Sept. 17 in London, United Kingdom.  (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Saturday, 17 September 2022 05:39 PM EDT

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares, and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday.

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV, and Sky, the culture department said in a statement.

Presidents, prime ministers, and royalty from around the world are expected at the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

The government has declared a public holiday for the funeral and it could command a higher audience than seen for other major events from recent British history including Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, the 2012 London Olympics, and royal weddings.

Admission to the cinema screenings is free with many of the screenings already at capacity, the U.K. Cinema Association said on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for hours this week to pay their respects at Elizabeth's coffin, which is lying in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares, and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday.
queen elizabeth, funeral, broadcast, westminster abbey, cinema screenings
186
2022-39-17
Saturday, 17 September 2022 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved