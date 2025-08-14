Putin, Trump to Discuss 'Huge' Economic Possibilities as Well as Ukraine War

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will discuss the "huge untapped potential" for Russia-U.S. economic ties as well as the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine when they meet in Alaska on Friday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov told reporters that the summit would start at 1930 GMT, with the two leaders meeting one-on-one, accompanied only by translators.

He said delegations from the two countries would then meet, and the presidents would give a joint news conference.