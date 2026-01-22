Putin Offers Frozen Russian Assets in US to Peace Board to Aid Palestinians

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday that Russia is ready to send $1 billion dollars of Russian assets frozen in the U.S. to President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative to support the Palestinian people, state news agency TASS reported.
Putin also said that the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the Board of Peace has previously been discussed with the U.S, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
