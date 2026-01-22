Putin Offers Frozen Russian Assets in US to Peace Board to Aid Palestinians

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday ‍that Russia is ‍ready to send $1 billion ⁠dollars of Russian assets frozen in the U.S. ​to President Donald Trump's Board of ‍Peace initiative to support the ⁠Palestinian people, state news agency TASS reported.

Putin also said that the ⁠idea ​of ⁠using frozen Russian assets for ‍the Board of Peace ‌has previously been discussed with the U.S, ⁠Russian ​news ‍agency Interfax reported.