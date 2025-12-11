WATCH TV LIVE

Putin Will Hold Talks With Turkey's Erdogan in Turkmenistan on Friday

Thursday, 11 December 2025 08:42 AM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a planned visit to Turkmenistan on Friday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

