Putin Will Hold Talks With Turkey's Erdogan in Turkmenistan on Friday

Thursday, 11 December 2025 08:42 AM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a planned visit to Turkmenistan on Friday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
