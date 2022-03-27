Putin: Russia's War with Ukraine Testament to 'Christian Values'

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently referred to the "military operation" in Ukraine as a testament to his country's "christian values," Relevant reported.

Speaking at the eighth anniversary of Crimea's annexation two weeks ago in front of a packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Putin invoked the Bible verse John 15:13.

"It is to get people out of their misery, out of this genocide, that is the main reason, the motive and purpose of the military operation that we began in Donbas and Ukraine," Putin said.

"And this is where the words from the Scriptures come to my mind: 'There is no greater love than if someone gives his soul for his friends.'"

A week before Putin's speech, the Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam announced it would be separating from the Moscow church in light of Russia's war with Ukraine.

"The clergy unanimously announced that it is no longer possible for them to function within the Moscow patriarchate and provide a spiritually safe environment for our faithful," " a statement from their website read.

"This decision is extremely painful and difficult for all concerned."

Conversely, the head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill, who also sits as a trusted ally of Putin, has not condemned the Kremlin's actions. Instead, he has referred to those in Ukraine as "evil forces," according to The Guardian.