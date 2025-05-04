NY Times: Popemobile to Be Health Clinic in Gaza

In the months before he died, the late Pope Francis gave his blessing to transform the Popemobile, which he used in his journeys throughout the West Bank in 2014, into a mobile clinic for the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported Sunday.

"The papamobile is a very concrete sign that Pope Francis is concerned with all the suffering of children in Gaza, even after his death!" Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Sweden wrote to the Times on Monday.

Nonetheless, Israeli authorities have issued a blockade of humanitarian resources into Gaza, claiming it as a pressure campaign for Hamas to release more hostages.

The late pope was an outspoken supporter of humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Yesterday, children were bombed," Francis stated in his December 2024 address. "This is cruelty. This is not war."

At this time, it is not clear if the healthcare clinic on wheels will be allowed to enter Gaza. COGAT, the Israeli government agency responsible for coordinating entry into the area, did not respond to the Times' request for comment regarding the vehicle's safe passage.