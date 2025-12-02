Pope Leo Urges Trump Not to Oust Maduro by Force

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pope Leo called on the Trump administration not to try to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro using military force.

Leo said it would be better to attempt dialogue or impose economic pressure on Venezuela if Washington wants to pursue change there.

"It is better to search for ways of dialogue, or perhaps pressure, including economic pressure," Leo said as he was flying back to the Vatican from a visit to Turkey and Lebanon, his first overseas visit as Pope.

Leo said Washington should search for other ways to achieve regime change, "if that is what they want to do in the United States."

The Trump administration has been piling pressure on Venezuela with a military buildup in the Caribbean, in what it calls a campaign against drug trafficking. Caracas says the actions are aimed at toppling Maduro's government.

The U.S. has amassed 15,000 troops in the region and deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier there, while also designating the Cartel de los Soles, which it describes as a drug-trafficking cartel led by Maduro, as a "terrorist" organization.

It has also carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.

Leo said the Trump administration's policy toward Venezuela has been unclear.

"On one hand, it seems there was a call between the two presidents," said the Pope, referring to a phone call Trump had with Maduro last month.

"On the other hand, there is the danger, there is the possibility there will be some activity, some [military] operation."

"The voices that come from the United States, they change with a certain frequency," he said.

