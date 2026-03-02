Poll: 56% Say Long US-Iran War Likely

A CNN poll released Monday shows 56% of Americans think a long-term military conflict between the United States and Iran is likely.

But 30% say it is unlikely.

President Donald Trump earlier Monday said the U.S. and Israel's military campaign would likely take several weeks.

The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences.

Havens in the Middle East such as Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline travelers are stranded around the globe; oil prices have shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.

With no sign of the war abating in the near future, Trump said operations are likely to last four to five weeks but that he was prepared "to go far longer than that."

He said U.S. forces were determined to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, wipe out its navy, prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensure that it cannot continue to support allied terrorist groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fired missiles at Israel, drawing retaliatory airstrikes.

"This was our last, best chance to strike — what we're doing right now — and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime," Trump said.

The poll, conducted Feb. 28-March 1 among 1,004 respondents, also found that 41% approve of the Trump administration's decision to take military action against Iran while 59% disapprove.

And 41% said they trust Trump to make the right decisions about U.S. use of force in Iran, compared with 59% who said they don't.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.